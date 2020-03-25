BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Result of AGM

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc

(LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59)

Result of AGM

Following the Annual General Meeting which was held today, we are pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were passed, including ordinary resolution 11 and special resolutions 12, 13 and 14 under special business of the Company:



(Res. 11) To grant the Directors authority to allot shares

(Res. 12) To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of issues of new ordinary shares or the sale of ordinary shares out of treasury

(Res. 13) To authorise the Directors to purchase the Company's ordinary shares for cancellation or to be held in treasury

(Res. 14) To authorise the Directors to convene General Meetings (other than AGMs) on not less than 14 days' notice



Under listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:



http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm



Proxy votes received in respect of the resolutions were as follows:

For & Discretionary

%

Against

% Votes

Withheld Resolution 1: 39,215,070 100.00 0 0.00 0 Resolution 2: 39,135,407 99.84 64,625 0.16 15,038 Resolution 3: 39,114,056 99.81 75,284 0.19 25,730 Resolution 4: 39,215,070 100.00 0 0.00 0 Resolution 5: 38,904,259 99.23 302,517 0.77 8,294 Resolution 6: 39,177,106 99.92 29,670 0.08 8,294 Resolution 7: 39,198,168 99.98 8,608 0.02 8,294 Resolution 8: 39,202,212 99.99 4,564 0.01 8,294 Resolution 9: 39,161,845 99.88 45,904 0.12 7,321 Resolution 10: 39,193,298 99.97 11,187 0.03 10,585 Resolution 11: 39,154,657 99.87 50,004 0.13 10,409 Resolution 12: 39,115,278 99.79 80,405 0.21 19,387 Resolution 13: 39,196,414 99.96 15,361 0.04 3,295 Resolution 14: 39,053,276 99.62 149,056 0.38 12,738

25 March 2020