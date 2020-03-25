Anzeige
PR Newswire
25.03.2020 | 14:22
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, March 25

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc
(LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59)

Result of AGM

Following the Annual General Meeting which was held today, we are pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were passed, including ordinary resolution 11 and special resolutions 12, 13 and 14 under special business of the Company:

(Res. 11) To grant the Directors authority to allot shares
(Res. 12) To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of issues of new ordinary shares or the sale of ordinary shares out of treasury
(Res. 13) To authorise the Directors to purchase the Company's ordinary shares for cancellation or to be held in treasury

(Res. 14) To authorise the Directors to convene General Meetings (other than AGMs) on not less than 14 days' notice

Under listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:

http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm

Proxy votes received in respect of the resolutions were as follows:

For & Discretionary
%
Against
%		Votes
Withheld
Resolution 1: 39,215,070100.0000.000
Resolution 2:39,135,40799.8464,6250.1615,038
Resolution 3: 39,114,05699.8175,2840.1925,730
Resolution 4: 39,215,070100.0000.000
Resolution 5:38,904,25999.23302,5170.778,294
Resolution 6: 39,177,10699.9229,6700.088,294
Resolution 7:39,198,16899.988,6080.028,294
Resolution 8:39,202,21299.994,5640.018,294
Resolution 9:39,161,84599.8845,9040.127,321
Resolution 10: 39,193,29899.9711,1870.0310,585
Resolution 11:39,154,65799.8750,0040.1310,409
Resolution 12:39,115,27899.7980,4050.2119,387
Resolution 13:39,196,41499.9615,3610.043,295
Resolution 14:39,053,27699.62149,0560.3812,738

25 March 2020

