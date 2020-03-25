FactMR: Active Insulation Market Receives a Strong Impetus in Line with Heightening Demand for Energy Efficiency and High-performance Clothing, Finds Fact.MR Analysis

Surging demand for performance clothing in sports clothing amid dropping low-temperature outliers in cold countries will drive the active insulation market to a prosperous growth trajectory.

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2020 / Multifaceted applications in building & construction, and textile industries propel the sales of active insulation products. The global active insulation market is poised for a promising CAGR of 5% between 2019 and 2029, witnessing 1.7X expansion in market size. Increasing investments in energy-efficient infrastructure around the globe generate significant demand for active insulation products. These product enhances the energy efficiency of commercial, as well as, residential buildings by cutting cooling/heating system carbon emissions, finds a new Fact.MR report on active insulation market.

"R&D of eco-friendly raw materials and resultant recyclable products will strengthen market position of manufacturers. Market players are prioritizing training of the workforce to leverage advanced manufacturing technologies," says the Fact.MR study.

Active Insulation Market - Key Takeaways

Polyester materials remain sought-after, accounting for a major revenue share in market.

Building & construction applications will register a healthy 5% CAGR through 2029.

Increasing consumer awareness about the benefits of active insulation textiles will grow the textile application segment 1.6X.

North America leads global sales with a majority share of over 1/3rd of the total market value.

Active Insulation Market - Key Drivers of Growth

Stringent pollution regulations across the globe positively impact the growth of active insulation in building & construction applications.

Consumer trends such as demand for performance clothing further the demand for active insulation in the textile industry.

Medium and high net worth individuals will continue to impel demand for residential applications of active insulation products.

Increasing energy efficiency and the resultant cost savings position active insulation products as a profitable investment.

Active Insulation Market - Key Constraint

Lack in research and development of renewable active insulation products will limit growth potential in key growth regions.

Competitive Landscape

Competition in the active insulation market is driven by market penetration and capacity expansion strategies. Product differentiation via innovations such as renewable products and high performance insulators remain key differentiating factors. Major players in the global active insulation market are, but not limited to, Polartec, PrimaLoft, Inc, W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc., INVISTA, Viridian, BASF Remmers UK Ltd., Unger Diffutherm GmbH, and HD Wool.

About the Report

This 170-page study offers readers a comprehensive market forecast of the active insulation market. Global, regional and country level analysis of the latest industry trends impacting the active insulation market are covered in this Fact.MR study. The report offers compelling insights on active insulation market on the basis of material (polyester, cotton, wool, nylon, glass, mineral, EPS, and others), application (textile (activewear, sportswear, and others), building & construction (residential and commercial), across six regions (Middle East and Africa, South Asia & Oceania, East Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America).

