SAM Seamless Network Extends Enterprise-grade Security for SMBs To Support Remote Working

Launch supports several businesses shifting to work from home and protecting all IoT devices as cyber risks rise exponentially

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SAM Seamless Network , the intuitive security system for smart networks, today launched its enterprise-grade cyber solution for small-medium size businesses. The AI-driven platform protects the business network including all connected IoT devices from all types of attacks including malware, phishing, ransomware and others. It can be installed seamlessly on any gateway and managed by an Internet Service Provider remotely.

"We believe our enterprise-grade solution is coming to the market at a critical time, when many businesses have moved to remote working for Covid-19 and hackers have gone into overdrive to capitalize on the crisis," said Sivan Rauscher, CEO and co-founder of SAM. "The number of IoT devices in small businesses was already increasing, further expanding the attack surface. ISPs are in a unique position to provide high level security at this critical time, in addition to the already existing business services they offer such as broadband and cloud."

According to SAM's Threat Research Lab, home networks have incurred a 25% increase in Corona-themed phishing attacks, with ISPs reporting they have experienced more than 30% increase in network traffic over the last month. Experts have stated that Covid-19 is spurring possibly one of the largest collections of attack types that exploit a single theme in years.

The high costs associated with cyber security solutions and services until now have limited the adoption for many small and medium size businesses but the rate of attacks on small and medium size businesses is substantial. 2019 saw a 424% increase in new small business cyber attacks breaches, with 43% of total cyber attacks targeting small business. 47% of small businesses say they have no understanding of how to protect themselves against cyber attacks, and 40% experience eight or more hours of downtime as a result.

"The CyberSecurity Industry has always experienced a shortage of qualified talent to defend their enterprises. This is particularly acute in the SMB and SOHO markets, and now exacerbated during these challenging times as secure remote access from home becomes critical," said Dave DeWalt, CEO of Nightdragon and Chairman of SAM Seamless Networks.

SAM's SMB Platform is a software-only solution that covers all aspects of network management and security for small businesses, protecting devices and employees without any step-up process or provisioning. The platform enables service providers to offer a unique set of tools to sell and manage new services with an agentless security assessment tool to SMBs, providing live reports of the business' security health status. Remote management for business customers is also a key feature with the option for MSSP and Tier 1 and Tier 2 support and management.

Benefits include:

Identification of connected devices, providing an adaptive policy with fingerprinting, cyber protection and safe browsing

Enabling customers to filter unwanted content and protect their online identity

Providing dynamic firewall and password protection

Securing remote access points with pre-integrated end-point protection and management

For more information on SAMs SMB solution and to sign up for a 1-on-1 demo visit:

https://securingsam.com/smb-info-demo/ .

SAM recommends the following guidelines on home security here .

About SAM:

SAM provides a software-based security solution that integrates seamlessly with any platform and protects local area networks by securing the gateway and all of its connected devices. Installed remotely on existing gateways, SAM doesn't require any additional hardware or a technician to provide comprehensive network security. The solution is offered as a service, allowing users to have enterprise-grade protection including virtually patching vulnerabilities such as KRACK and other high-level, targeted attacks. SAM works with leading chipset manufacturers, including Intel, to provide network security from the source. To learn more about SAM, visit www.SecuringSam.com

Media Contact:

Gina Shaffer

US: +1-(707)-533-1504

IL: +(972)-54-649-3485

gina@siliconvpr.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1137523/SAM_SMB_Product.jpg