While it has seen little fallout for its operating PV assets, the Norwegian solar developer says the coronavirus pandemic has started to affect construction, commissioning and testing of some of its new solar plants.While the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic is likely to make life tough for businesses offering non-essential services, solar power provides electricity, a commodity everyone needs, and Norwegian PV developer Scatec Solar has reported no impact from the outbreak on its operating solar projects or delivery of power. The company today said it considers the Covid-19 risk for its ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...