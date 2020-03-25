HMS Networks AB: The Swedish version of HMS Network's Annual Report 2019 is now available on www.hms-networks.com/ir

The Swedish version of HMS Networks' Annual Report 2019 is now available on our website. Printed Swedish Annual Report 2019 will be available in mid-April and can be ordered from the Company by sending an e-mail to reception@hms.se . The English version of the Annual Report 2019 will be available on our website in the beginning of April.







For more information, please contact:

CEO Staffan Dahlström, phone: +46-35-17 29 01

CFO Joakim Nideborn, phone: +46-35-71 06 983





This information is such information that HMS Networks AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the contact persons set out above, at 15.00 CET on March 25, 2020.

HMS Networks AB (publ) is the leading independent supplier of solutions for industrial communication and the Industrial Internet of Things. HMS develops and manufactures products under the Anybus, Ixxat, Ewon and IntesisTM brands. Development takes place at the headquarters in Halmstad, Ravensburg, Nivelles, Igualada, Wetzlar and Buchen. Local sales and support are handled by branch offices in Germany, USA, Japan, China, Singapore, Italy, France, Spain, the Netherlands, India, UK, Sweden, South Korea and UAE, as well as through a worldwide network of distributors and partners. HMS employs over 600 people and reported sales of SEK 1,519 million in 2019. HMS is listed on the NASDAQ OMX in Stockholm, category Mid Cap, Information Technology.

