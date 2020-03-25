Lyxor DJ Global Titans 50 UCITS ETF - Dist (MGTU LN) Lyxor DJ Global Titans 50 UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 25-March-2020 / 14:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor DJ Global Titans 50 UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 24-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 34.7202 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1742458 CODE: MGTU LN ISIN: FR0007075494 ISIN: FR0007075494 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MGTU LN Sequence No.: 54498 EQS News ID: 1006701 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 25, 2020 09:45 ET (13:45 GMT)