Lyxor FTSE MIB UCITS ETF - Dist (MIBX LN) Lyxor FTSE MIB UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 25-March-2020 / 14:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor FTSE MIB UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 24-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 16.3707 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 24937776 CODE: MIBX LN ISIN: FR0010010827 ISIN: FR0010010827 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MIBX LN Sequence No.: 54499 EQS News ID: 1006703 End of Announcement EQS News Service

March 25, 2020 09:45 ET (13:45 GMT)