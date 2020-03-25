Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (INRL LN) Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 25-March-2020 / 14:46 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 24-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 11.9335 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7032464 CODE: INRL LN ISIN: FR0010375766 ISIN: FR0010375766 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INRL LN Sequence No.: 54508 EQS News ID: 1006721 End of Announcement EQS News Service

March 25, 2020 09:46 ET (13:46 GMT)