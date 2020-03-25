Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist (WLDU LN) Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 25-March-2020 / 14:49 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist DEALING DATE: 24-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 115.5734 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 371181 CODE: WLDU LN ISIN: FR0011669845 ISIN: FR0011669845 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WLDU LN Sequence No.: 54521 EQS News ID: 1006747 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 25, 2020 09:49 ET (13:49 GMT)