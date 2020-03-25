Lyxor Core STOXX Europe 600 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc (MEUD LN) Lyxor Core STOXX Europe 600 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 25-March-2020 / 14:50 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core STOXX Europe 600 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 24-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 124.9182 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 12473808 CODE: MEUD LN ISIN: LU0908500753 ISIN: LU0908500753 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MEUD LN Sequence No.: 54546 EQS News ID: 1006797 End of Announcement EQS News Service

March 25, 2020 09:50 ET (13:50 GMT)