Lyxor FTSE Europe Minimum Variance (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (MVEX LN) Lyxor FTSE Europe Minimum Variance (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 25-March-2020 / 14:51 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor FTSE Europe Minimum Variance (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 24-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 96.0375 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 416776 CODE: MVEX LN ISIN: LU1237527160 ISIN: LU1237527160 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MVEX LN Sequence No.: 54562 EQS News ID: 1006829 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 25, 2020 09:52 ET (13:52 GMT)