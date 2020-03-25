Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist (USIX LN) Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 25-March-2020 / 14:53 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 24-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 98.3317 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 669200 CODE: USIX LN ISIN: LU1285959703 ISIN: LU1285959703 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USIX LN Sequence No.: 54566 EQS News ID: 1006837 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 25, 2020 09:53 ET (13:53 GMT)