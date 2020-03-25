Lyxor Core US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (U10G LN) Lyxor Core US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 25-March-2020 / 14:53 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 24-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 180.1399 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2368001 CODE: U10G LN ISIN: LU1407890620 ISIN: LU1407890620 Category Code: NAV TIDM: U10G LN Sequence No.: 54580 EQS News ID: 1006867 End of Announcement EQS News Service

March 25, 2020 09:54 ET (13:54 GMT)