Lyxor Core FTSE Actuaries UK Gilts (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (GILS LN) Lyxor Core FTSE Actuaries UK Gilts (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 25-March-2020 / 14:54 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core FTSE Actuaries UK Gilts (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 24-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 151.2105 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3789001 CODE: GILS LN ISIN: LU1407892592 ISIN: LU1407892592 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GILS LN Sequence No.: 54583 EQS News ID: 1006873 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 25, 2020 09:54 ET (13:54 GMT)