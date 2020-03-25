Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist (TIPH LN) Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 25-March-2020 / 14:55 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist DEALING DATE: 24-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 105.3552 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8764200 CODE: TIPH LN ISIN: LU1452600601 ISIN: LU1452600601 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TIPH LN Sequence No.: 54593 EQS News ID: 1006893 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 25, 2020 09:55 ET (13:55 GMT)