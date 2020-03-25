Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc (JPXX LN) Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 25-March-2020 / 14:56 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc DEALING DATE: 24-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 97.9221 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 104061 CODE: JPXX LN ISIN: LU1646359619 ISIN: LU1646359619 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPXX LN Sequence No.: 54604 EQS News ID: 1006917 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 25, 2020 09:56 ET (13:56 GMT)