Lyxor Core Morningstar US (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (LCUD LN) Lyxor Core Morningstar US (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 25-March-2020 / 14:57 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core Morningstar US (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 24-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 8.9313 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5170600 CODE: LCUD LN ISIN: LU1781540957 ISIN: LU1781540957 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCUD LN Sequence No.: 54618 EQS News ID: 1006947 End of Announcement EQS News Service

