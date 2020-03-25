

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Prince Charles has tested positive for Coronavirus.



The Clarence House has announced that the 71-year-old Prince of Wales is experiencing mild symptoms of the disease 'but otherwise remains in good health.'



His wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall who is a year elder to Charles, is not infected. Both of them are now self-isolating at Balmoral.



A spokesman was quoted as saying Prince Charles, who is the heir to the British throne, has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.



In accordance with Government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland. The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire.



The spokesman is reported to have said that it is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.



Charles' last public engagement was on March 12, and it was then that Queen Elizabeth last saw her son, according to Buckingham Palace.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX