Lyxor US Curve Flattening 2-10 UCITS ETF - Acc (FLTU LN) Lyxor US Curve Flattening 2-10 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 25-March-2020 / 15:07 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor US Curve Flattening 2-10 UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 24-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 102.6508 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 16500 CODE: FLTU LN ISIN: LU2018761762 ISIN: LU2018761762 Category Code: NAV TIDM: FLTU LN Sequence No.: 54672 EQS News ID: 1007065 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 25, 2020 10:07 ET (14:07 GMT)