Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2020) - Ridgestone Mining Inc. (TSXV: RMI) (OTCQB: RIGMF) ("Ridgestone") has commenced a 10-hole, 1,500-meter Phase 1 diamond drilling program at the newly discovered gold and copper-bearing New Year Zone at its wholly-owned Rebeico Gold- Copper project, in Sonora, Mexico. Ridgestone's 35 sq. km Rebeico Project (Figure 1) is located in the rich Sierra Madre belt with significant current and past-producing gold and silver mines to the north, south, east and west of the property.

Highlights

First-ever drilling at the New Year Zone will be focused on the potential continuation at depth and sub-surface geometry of high-grade gold-copper mineralization discovered with 2019 surface sampling that returned up to 12.95 g/t gold and 0.65% copper (Figure 2).

Drilling will also test the southern portion of the nearby Alaska vein, south of hole 18REB10 which in 2018 returned 36.10 g/t Au over 1.5 meters at 103.64 to 105.14 meters (Photo 1).

Specifically, the potential subsurface junction of the New Year Zone with the southern part of Alaska vein will be targeted.

Dr. Steven Weiss, chief technical adviser for the Rebeico Project, commented, "We're very optimistic about this maiden drill program at the New Year Zone, especially considering the robust gold values obtained over a substantial area at surface."

Dr. Weiss added, "The encouraging high-grade gold results from the 2018 drilling of the nearby Alaska vein indicate the presence of an aerially extensive mineral system and an intriguing target is the possible subsurface intersection of the New Year Zone with the Alaska vein."

Jonathan George, Ridgestone CEO, commented, "In light of the global COVID-19 pandemic, new operational procedures were implemented to protect the health of our workforce and their communities. The drill program has been progressing smoothly without disruption."

Phase 1 drilling is being conducted by Layne de Mexico with conventional wire-line diamond-core methods under the guidance of Steve Weiss (Chief Technical Advisor) and Jonathan George (CEO), with onsite supervision by geologists from Ridgestone's partner YQ Gold. Drill core is transported daily from the drill sites to YQ Gold's secure logging and storage facility.





Figure 1: Rebeico Property Map: symbols show historical mine and prospect workings.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5790/53797_8ca69d7ad4a8b95e_001full.jpg









Figure 2: New Year Zone Phase 1 Drilling Area

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5790/53797_8ca69d7ad4a8b95e_002full.jpg









Photo 1. Drill core from 2018 hole 18REB10 with 36.1 g Au/t and 1.22% Cu in gouge and brecciated andesite at 103.64 to 105.14 meters.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5790/53797_8ca69d7ad4a8b95e_003full.jpg

About Ridgestone Mining Inc.

Ridgestone is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on its wholly-owned, high-grade Rebeico gold-copper project located in Sonora, Mexico.

