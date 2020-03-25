A Message From the World Avocado Organization Regarding the COVID-19 Pandemic

WASHINGTON, LONDON and MADRID, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Avocado Organization (WAO) and its international membership commend the difficult measures being undertaken by public and private sectors in the fight against the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Our thoughts go out to the people who have been affected by this unprecedented event, and we honor the men and woman from around the world who are on the front lines working to contain this pandemic.

"The health and safety of all is of utmost importance. As such, WAO and its international membership are committed to working hand-in-hand with the public and private sectors as we all face the difficult challenge of responding to this global pandemic," added Xavier Equihua, CEO of WAO.

During these difficult times, it is of utmost importance that we support and promote the need for physical and mental well-being. WAO will take a leading stance in promoting the importance of a healthy diet to nourish our bodies while maintaining mental health as we enter a period of reduced social interaction and increased social distancing. Activities as simple as preparing or cooking food can contribute to positive mental health and we will be promoting measures such as this as prominently as physical benefits.

Our members will continue supplying avocados to Europe and the UK that are environmentally and socially responsibly produced and GLOBAL GAP certified. GLOBAL GAP is the United Nations international standard of reference used to guarantee that food has been grown sustainably in regard to food safety, the environment, and the safety and welfare of workers.

Our members are operating in a responsible manner to safeguard our personnel and crops in all aspects of our internal supply chain. Such operations, from orchard to packing house to table, are being carried out with the appropriate safety measures and in coordination with government authorities.

We plan to implement this year a series of educational tactics during this difficult period to help educate people about the importance of keeping a healthy diet.

Even in these challenging times, WAO and our international membership will do everything possible to keep delivering healthy and nutritious avocados to Europe and the UK.

ABOUT WAO

WAO, an international non-profit organization founded in 2016, represents the main producers, exporters and importers of avocados in the United States, Mexico, Colombia, Spain, Peru, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Tanzania and Mozambique. WAO promotes avocado consumption thanks to its nutritional values and recognized health benefits.