Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its recent article that examines the role of real world evidence in pharma

The article also offers comprehensive insights on:

1. How analytics impacts the ability to analyze the performance of drugs in a real-world setup

2. The role of real world evidence analytics in improving the drug testing procedure

The invention of new drugs and treatment methods are the main pillars of the pharma industry. The development of drugs has been challenging from the very beginning. Initially, the pharma industry was completely relying on the clinical trials for drug testing since this process is questionable and expensive the pharma industry is now betting on real world evidence analytics. Real world evidence analytics on the first go eliminates the limitations of clinical trials and provides performance insights that can be utilized to improve clinical trial outcomes.

According to Quantzig's real world evidence analytics experts, "Real world evidence gathers claims, medical and pharmacy data from thousands of patient databases in real-time. This provides pharmaceutical companies with comprehensive insights to support their decisions and derive accurate conclusions."

Five Use Cases of Real World Evidence in Pharma Industry

1: Interpret and drive results from large data sets

2: Reduce the cost of clinical trials

3: Develop effective drugs

4: Offer drug personalization

5: Reduce time to market for your latest drugs

Government-aided medical programs generally focus on spending a fortune on the innovation of medicines. Real world evidence analytics can help reduce such costs. Medical researchers with the help of advanced data analytics can now interpret and collect post-trial side effects and errors with the help of real world evidence and advanced data analytics. Hence it helps in improving drug efficiency in a much shorter span of time. Quantzig's real world evidence analytics experts can interpret large sets of data to support evidence that proves low-cost drugs are as efficient as their high-cost counterparts.

