Due to the rapid spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, Fantastic Services recently launched a new Antiviral Sanitisation service. Meanwhile, the former health secretary Jeremy Hunt has warned that by the end of March, 1 million Brits will have the coronavirus.

Now the service provider is increasing its range of antiviral services in order to provide professional sanitisation to as many households and commercial spaces as possible.

"Slowing down the coronavirus spread is crucial and it will save thousands of lives. As a professional cleaning company, we can't be idle in times like these. We will do everything we can to fight the pandemic," says company CEO Anton Skarlatov.

"Within days we could see an overwhelmed medical system, with doctors and nurses having to make some very tough choices," says Anton.

Fantastic Services is now launching additional antiviral cleaning procedures and working to make them as accessible as possible.

"Now we can offer professional surface disinfection done with certified lab-tested virucides. We also have professional antiviral fogging that takes care of wider surfaces and spaces. In addition, we have modified some of our existing services to include disinfection options."

According to the CDC and the World Health Organisation, between 60 and 80% of the world population will contract the virus until the end of 2020.

Fantastic Services now offers a range of antiviral cleaning solutions that can be booked for domestic and commercial properties. All services are carried out by professional cleaners who use certified virucides.

"It's not a matter of 'if' anymore it is a matter of 'when'. The nature of this virus is such that the symptoms can come very late. A person could be walking around for up to 20 days and spreading the germ. Therefore, personal sanitisation habits, good practices, and strategic cleaning of highly touched surfaces and objects are now crucial. This is the only weapon we have until a proper medical solution is discovered," says Anton.

Fantastic Services is one of the leading services providers in the UK, Australia and the USA. With 25+ services in their portfolio, they are easily the "one-stop shop" for all home, garden, and office needs. Currently, 530+ franchisees and over 2,000 Fantastic professionals operate globally under the brand name.

