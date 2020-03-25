Findit, Inc.: Findit Featured Member NutraCap Labs Offers Supplement Formulation Services To Individuals Looking To Start Their New Supplement Line From Home

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2020 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com®, a full service social networking management platform that provides a full line of marketing services, is featuring Findit member NutraCap Labs, a premier private label supplements manufacturer offering custom supplement formulation services. Individuals who may be at home who are looking to supplement their income can start their own private label supplement line with NutraCap Labs.

NutraCap Labs is the premier private label supplements manufacturer in Norcross GA offering superior custom supplement formulation services along with private labeling. NutraCap Labs' Norcross facility is over 300k square feet containing high quality raw materials and heavy machinery, allowing them to quickly produce virtually any custom formulated supplement with new private labels. Moreover, they require low purchase minimums which allows individuals and businesses looking to start their own private label supplement business the ability to do so without as much of an upfront investment. As your business grows, NutraCap Labs can scale production of your products as needed.

Findit provides online marketing services to NutraCap Labs through social media marketing to help increase overall online presence and exposure in search engines for the keywords corresponding to the services they provide. This is done through NutraCap Labs Findit URLs that they have claimed using Findit's Claim Your Name Tool. To date, NutraCap Labs has claimed 7 Findit Names. Each of the names represents keywords or phrases that NutraCap Labs is looking to gain exposure for in search engines. The type of content that is created includes picture galleries, video production, social network marketing and sharing to various social sites, right now status updates through their Findit Urls and more.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4XcHFZ43qLk&feature=emb_logo

Visit NutraCap Labs on Findit at findit.com/private-label-supplements. The Claim Your Name Feature on Findit lets you reserve as many names or phrases that you would like and only exist once on Findit.

Check Out NutraCap Labs Latest Posts on Findit

Supplement Manufacturer NutraCap Labs offers private label supplement manufacturing services

Work with the best supplement manufacturer NutraCap Labs for your private label supplements

Get the best private label supplement manufacturing services with NutraCap Labs

Founder John Wes houser invites you to tour their facility in Norcross Georgia. With industry best lead times and low bottle minimums, it is easy to get started today while you may be home with their formulation experts on your very own private label supplements.

Visit NutraCap Labs online at Nutracapusa.com

Watch NutraCap Labs Latest Video on Youtube



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7jY9qDWwUnA

Create your own private label supplement business with NutraCap Labs today by calling 800-688-5956.

Findit focuses on reaching the target demographics for each of these members that may or may not be aware of them in an effort to heighten brand awareness of their services and in some cases, their extensive product lines.

About NutraCap Labs

NutraCap Labs' mission is to provide our customers with the highest quality products and an industry-best customer service experience. Based in Atlanta, GA, NutraCap Labs is a manufacturer of Nutraceuticals/Dietary Supplements and we are experiencing explosive growth. As a GMP compliant and an FDA registered company, we specialize in encapsulation manufacturing, sports nutrition and raw health powders, product formulation, brand design and distribution. Private Label manufacturing is the fastest growing sector of our business and our biggest strength due to the relationships we have built with our customers.

Our goal at NutraCap Labs is to partner with our customers to create the best products possible through custom formulation, in-house label design and other services that we offer. Additionally, through our sister company, Active Sports Distribution, we market and sell some of the health and fitness industry's most popular supplements to retail stores worldwide. With the Nutraceutical industry approaching $85 billion annually, we are excited to become a leader in this arena. Our experienced management team is committed to bringing ethics and professionalism to the forefront of the industry.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gzk0QVArJQU

About Findit, Inc.

Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTCPinksheets.

Safe Harbor:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), including statements regarding potential sales, the success of the company's business, as well as statements that include the word believe or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Findit, Inc. to differ materially from those implied or expressed.

CONTACT:

Clark St. Amant

404-443-3224

SOURCE: Findit, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/582512/Findit-Featured-Member-NutraCap-Labs-Offers-Supplement-Formulation-Services-To-Individuals-Looking-To-Start-Their-New-Supplement-Line-From-Home