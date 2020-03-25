Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: ADJOURNMENT OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 25-March-2020 / 16:14 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. RIGHTS AND ISSUES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC Hamilton Centre, Rodney Way, Chelmsford, CM1 3BY, United Kingdom +44 1245 398905 THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION If you are in any doubt as to what action to take, you should immediately consult your stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other independent professional adviser authorised under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 if you are resident in the United Kingdom or, if you reside elsewhere, another appropriately authorised financial adviser. If you have sold or transferred all of your shares in Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC, please send this document as soon as possible to the stockbroker, bank or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee. RIGHTS AND ISSUES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (the "Company") ADJOURNMENT OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING The National Emergency announced by the government on 23rd March 2020 has placed statutory restrictions on personal travel and meetings, and gatherings of more than two people. The Board of Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc hereby announce the adjournment, under Article 61.1, of the AGM which was to take place on the 1st April 2020. At a meeting held on 24th March 2020 the Board approved the payment of a second interim dividend of 21.5 pence per Ordinary share for the financial year ended 31st December 2019, payable on 3rd April 2020. The ex-dividend and record date remain unchanged at 12th March and 13th March 2020 respectively. Notice is hereby given that the fifty-seventh Annual General Meeting of the members of Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company will be held in the Grid Iron Building, 8th Floor, Number One Pancras Square, Pancras Road, Kings Cross, London, N1C 4AG on 24th June 2020 at 12 noon for the purposes of voting on the Ordinary and Special Resolutions contained in the Annual Report and Financial Statements 2019, dated 21st February 2020, other than Resolution 3 (approval of a proposed final dividend). The Board urge all members to complete the form of proxy issued with the Annual Report and Financial Statements 2019. All proxies submitted to the Company will remain valid at the adjourned meeting unless withdrawn by notice in writing to the Company not less than 48 hours (excluding any part of a day which is a non-working day) before the time of the adjourned meeting or any adjournment of that meeting. Dr D. M. Bramwell Chairman 25th March 2020 ISIN: GB0007392078 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: RIII OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 54682 EQS News ID: 1007211 End of Announcement EQS News Service

