A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latest success story of leveraging customer churn analytics solutions to implement effective business processes for telecom industry.

According to the customer churn analytics experts at Quantzig, "Our advanced customer churn analytics solutions help businesses in devising predictive churn models to analyze data and forecast the future behavior of the customers."

Owing to the rise in competitive pressures, telecom companies are facing major challenges in improving customer retention rates. The client is a leading telecom industry player who was facing difficulties in the implementation of business processes. The client was looking forward to knowing the market size and analyze the impact of churn rates on the overall functioning of their company. They approached Quantzig to understand customer usage patterns and analyze consumer preferences.

The customer churn analytics experts of Quantzig analyzed the usage patterns of customers in real-time to help the telecom company make the right decisions and marketing investments. This analysis also helped the client to improve their customer retention rates.

Quantzig's customer churn analytics solutions provided benefits that helped the client to:

Increase revenue by 40%

Reduce churn rate by 25%

Gain 360-degree understanding of factors impacting customer decisions

This customer churn analytics engagement provided predictive insights on:

Measuring data about consumer preferences, segments and usage patterns

Understanding subscriber behavior regarding revenue enhancement

This success story offers comprehensive insights on how Quantzig's customer churn analytics solutions helped a leading telecom industry player to leverage predictive statistical modeling to increase the average revenue per VIP user. Apart from the benefits listed above, this engagement also enabled the client to assess telecom traffic and detect changes in usage patterns and customer experience levels.

