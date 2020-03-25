Helio AG, a Leading Start-Up From Switzerland, Offers its Compute Delivery Network to Accelerate Research and Stem the Coronavirus Pandemic

Helio AG, creator of an open platform that connects idle data center compute to enable the quick and cost-effective execution of large-scale workloads, today announces that it is making its compute delivery network available free of charge for any research organization, laboratory, university or other compute-intensive applications. In an effort to support the international research community, Helio is announcing that it will open its entire compute infrastructure free of charge to anyone working on COVID-19 and related research or applications. This empowers these organizations with the extra computing power needed to more effectively and quickly model solutions to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Researchers around the world are quickly trying to understand the virus and develop an immunization program. What in earlier days would have been done with hundreds of manual experiments in laboratories is now often done with the aid of computers. Testing billions of combinations of substances and simulating the virus's response requires an incredible amount of computing resources especially when it's needed on short timelines. To aid this process, Helio's proprietary platform is rapidly connecting data centers across Europe to help researchers get the computing resources they need.

The Helio platform connects a network of individual data centers to more efficiently perform computing tasks, such as the rendering of 3D films and animations or the simulation of physical phenomena.

Kevin Häfeli, Founder and CEO of Helio, notes, "Switzerland is very much affected by the virus, and we started to wonder how we can help. We have worked with research organizations in the past and know that often the availability of computing resources is a key challenge. To do our bit, we will open up our network for anyone to use and make our team available to help connect computing tasks on short notice."

Helio is currently connecting more and more data centers across Europe. Operators such as SysEleven in Berlin and Ops One in Zurich have already started connecting their infrastructure to Helio, making their spare capacity available.

Christoph Buchli, CTO of Helio says: "Even though there is a surge in demand for digital services, many data centers still have a lot of unused capacity that we can make available via Helio. We will be connecting more and more data centers over the coming weeks and months."

Data centers across Europe that would like to contribute capacity to this effort are asked to reach out to Helio via their website: www.helio.exchange

About Helio:

Founded by Kevin Häfeli and Christoph Buchli in 2018, Helio is on a mission to democratize compute, empowering anyone who is using technology to solve the world's most complex challenges. Through its compute delivery network, Helio makes the idle compute capacity of data centers available to computing-intensive applications such as Research, 3D Rendering or Artificial Intelligence.

