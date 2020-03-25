Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Net Asset Value (23rd March & 24th March 2020) 25-March-2020 / 19:18 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Due to this unprecedented current national crisis the last announcements of 23rd March 2020 had not been released. The announcement will accompany today's announcement. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 24/03/2020) of GBP113.86m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 24/03/2020) of GBP113.86m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 24/03/2020 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share - including 1,509.98p 7,540,321 unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share - excluding 1509.27p current period revenue* Ordinary share price (mid-price) 1600.00p Discount to NAV 5.96% *Current period revenue covers the period 01/01/2019 to 24/03/2020 Name of company % of portfolio 1 Hill & Smith Holdings Plc 14.91 Ordinary 25p 2 Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p 11.61 3 Macfarlane Group Plc Ordinary 25p 10.54 4 Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc 10.07 Ordinary 26.9231p 5 Vp Plc Ordinary 5p 8.96 6 Scapa Group Plc Ordinary 5p 8.25 7 Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 10p 8.08 8 Electrocomponents PLC Ordinary 6.35 10p 9 Renold Plc Ordinary 5p 2.34 10 Vitec Group Plc Ordinary 20p 2.21 11 Elecosoft Plc Ordinary 1p 2.16 12 IMI Plc Ordinary 25p 1.91 13 Morgan Advanced Materials Plc 1.89 Ordinary 25p 14 Carr's Group Plc Ordinary GBp2.5 1.73 15 Bellway Plc Ordinary 12.5p 1.62 16 National Grid Plc Ordinary 1.13 11.395p 17 Castings Plc Ordinary 10p 1.03 18 GlaxoSmithKline Plc Ordinary 25p 0.97 19 Titon Holdings Plc Ordinary 10p 0.74 20 Discretionary Unit Fund Managers 0.74 Ltd 21 Menzies (John) Plc Ordinary 25p 0.70 22 Santander UK 10.375% Non 0.48 Cumulative Preferred 23 Low & Bonar Plc Ordinary 5p 0.47 24 Dialight Plc Ordinary 1.89p 0.43 25 LPA Group Plc Ordinary 10p 0.42 26 Chamberlin Plc Ordinary 25p 0.18 27 Coral Products Plc Ordinary 1p 0.09 28 Dyson Group Plc Ordinary GBP0.001 0.00 29 Costain Group Plc Ordinary 50p 0.00 Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 23/03/2020) of GBP111.51m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 23/03/2020) of GBP111.51m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 23/03/2020 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share - including 1,478.85p 7,540,321 unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share - excluding 1478.11p current period revenue* Ordinary share price (mid-price) 1452.50p Discount to NAV (1.78)% *Current period revenue covers the period 01/01/2019 to 23/03/2020 Name of company % of portfolio 1 Hill & Smith Holdings Plc 16.48 Ordinary 25p 2 Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p 10.84 3 Macfarlane Group Plc Ordinary 25p 10.51 4 Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc 9.39 Ordinary 26.9231p 5 Vp Plc Ordinary 5p 9.21 6 Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 10p 8.27 7 Scapa Group Plc Ordinary 5p 8.14 8 Electrocomponents PLC Ordinary 5.92 10p 9 Renold Plc Ordinary 5p 2.40 10 Elecosoft Plc Ordinary 1p 2.21 11 Vitec Group Plc Ordinary 20p 2.09 12 Morgan Advanced Materials Plc 1.92 Ordinary 25p 13 IMI Plc Ordinary 25p 1.88 14 Carr's Group Plc Ordinary GBp2.5 1.71 15 Bellway Plc Ordinary 12.5p 1.57 16 National Grid Plc Ordinary 1.10 11.395p 17 Castings Plc Ordinary 10p 1.09 18 GlaxoSmithKline Plc Ordinary 25p 0.96 19 Titon Holdings Plc Ordinary 10p 0.88 20 Discretionary Unit Fund Managers 0.76 Ltd 21 Menzies (John) Plc Ordinary 25p 0.68 22 Santander UK 10.375% Non 0.49 Cumulative Preferred 23 LPA Group Plc Ordinary 10p 0.43 24 Dialight Plc Ordinary 1.89p 0.43 25 Low & Bonar Plc Ordinary 5p 0.38 26 Chamberlin Plc Ordinary 25p 0.18 27 Coral Products Plc Ordinary 1p 0.09 28 Dyson Group Plc Ordinary GBP0.001 0.00 29 Costain Group Plc Ordinary 50p 0.00 ISIN: GB0007392078 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RIII OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 54686 EQS News ID: 1007357 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 25, 2020 15:19 ET (19:19 GMT)