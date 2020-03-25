The global permanent artificial skin market is poised to grow by USD 4.41 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 19% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Permanent Artificial Skin Market Analysis Report by End-user (Hospitals and Other healthcare centers), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the increase in R&D funding. In addition, the availability of cost-effective treatment in developing countries is anticipated to boost the growth of the permanent artificial skin market.

The entry of new vendors in the market is leading to a decrease in the profit margins of existing vendors due to increased competition. This is propelling established vendors to develop new products by investing more in R&D to maintain their market positions. The launch of RECELL System in January 2019 is a recent innovation by AVITA Medical, which helps in producing a suspension of Spray-On Skin Cells. The Spray-On Skin Cells play a critical role in wound healing as they contain a regenerative suspension of growth factors such as melanocytes, fibroblasts, and keratinocytes. The introduction of such new skin treatment solutions has led to an increase in the adoption of permanent artificial skin. Thus, the increase in R&D funding is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Permanent Artificial Skin Market Companies:

AVITA Medical Ltd.

AVITA Medical Ltd. operates the business under various segments such as APAC, Europe, and Americas. The company offers RECELL System, which uses a small sample of skin taken from the patient to produce a suspension of Spray-On Skin Cells.

Aroa Biosurgery Ltd.

Aroa Biosurgery Ltd. offers products through the following business units: Wound Care Portfolio, Reinforced Bioscaffolds, and Endoform Platform. The company offers Endoform, which is an extracellular matrix used to support all phases of healing.

Eucare Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.

Eucare Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd. operates under various business segments, namely Burn, WoundCare, Scar and Vitiligo, Haemostat, and Dental. The company offers a bovine-based extracellular matrix native collagen membrane, KOLLAGEN. It helps in the treatment of superficial and deep dermal burns.

Integra LifeSciences Corp.

Integra LifeSciences Corp. offers products through the following business segments: Codman Specialty Surgical and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies. The company offers SurgiMend PRS Collagen Matrix, which is made from non-denatured bovine dermis collagen. It is used for plastic and reconstructive surgery.

Mallinckrodt Plc

Mallinckrodt Plc offers products through the following business segments: Specialty Brands and Specialty Generics and Amitiza. The company offers StrataGraft, which is a suturable rectangular piece of stratified epithelial tissue.

Permanent Artificial Skin Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Hospitals

Other healthcare centers

Permanent Artificial Skin Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

North America

Europe

APAC

ROW

