Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) today announced that members of the management team will participate in a virtual question and answer session hosted by Andrew Lazar of Barclays on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. ET.

To participate on the live call listeners in North America may dial +1-877-451-6152 and international listeners may dial +1-201-389-0879. Additionally, the conference call is being webcast and can be accessed at Nomad Foods' website at www.nomadfoods.com under Investor Relations. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company website for two weeks following the event and can be accessed by listeners in North America by dialing +1-844-512-2921 and by international listeners by dialing +1-412-317-6671; the replay pin number is 13701097.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD) is a leading frozen foods company building a global portfolio of best-in-class food companies and brands within the frozen category and across the broader food sector. The company's portfolio of iconic brands, which includes Birds Eye, Findus, Iglo, Aunt Bessie's and Goodfella's, have been a part of consumers' meals for generations, standing for great tasting food that is convenient, high quality and nutritious. Nomad Foods is headquartered in the United Kingdom. Additional information may be found at www.nomadfoods.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

During the question and answer session, management may make "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, which statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties including the continued impact of COVID-19 and the other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's public filings and any other public disclosures by the Company. Given these risks and uncertainties, prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of such statements and, except as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200325005726/en/

Contacts:

Nomad Foods Contacts

Investor Relations Contacts

Taposh Bari, CFA

Nomad Foods Limited

+1-718-290-7950

John Mills

ICR, Partner

+1-646-277-1254

Media Contact

Felipe Ucros

Gladstone Place Partners

+1-212-230-5930