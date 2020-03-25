The geothermal power market is poised to grow by 41.49 TWh during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200325005563/en/

Technavio has published a latest market research report titled Global Geothermal Power Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 139-page report with TOC on "Geothermal Power Market Analysis Report by Type (flash, dry steam, and binary), and Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/global-geothermal-power-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the advantages of geothermal energy. In addition, the growing technological advances in the geothermal energy industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the geothermal power market.

Geothermal energy is emerging as one of the most reliable sources of renewable energy. It is gaining prominence over conventional and non-renewable sources of energy because of its eco-friendly nature and constant availability. Geothermal reservoirs are replenished naturally and have massive potential for power generation, meeting the baseload demand for energy by generating up to 2 terawatts of power globally. The use of geothermal resources in the generation of electricity will continue to increase due to the high-level efficiency and low maintenance requirement. Thus, the advantages of geothermal energy are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Geothermal Power Companies:

Aboitiz Power Corp.

Aboitiz Power Corp. is headquartered in Philippines and operates the business under various segments such as Generation, Distribution, and Retail electricity supply. The company owns and operates geothermal power plants.

Berkshire Hathaway Energy Co.

Berkshire Hathaway Energy Co. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: PacifiCorp, MidAmerican Funding, NV Energy, Northern Powergrid, BHE Pipeline Group, BHE Transmission, BHE Renewables, and HomeServices. The company produces geothermal energy from superheated water reservoirs.

Calpine Corp.

Calpine Corp. is headquartered in the US and operates under various business segments, namely West, Texas, East, and Retail. The company owns and operates 13 geothermal power plants.

Enel Spa

Enel Spa is headquartered in Italy and offers products through an unified business segment. The company owns and operates geothermal plants.

Energy Development Corp.

Energy Development Corp. is headquartered in Philippines and offers products through an unified business segment. The company operates 1,181 MW of geothermal power plants.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Geothermal Power Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD TWh, 2020-2024)

Flash size and forecast 2020-2024

Dry steam size and forecast 2020-2024

Binary size and forecast 2020-2024

Geothermal Power Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD TWh, 2020-2024)

APAC size and forecast 2020-2024

Europe size and forecast 2020-2024

MEA size and forecast 2020-2024

North America size and forecast 2020-2024

South America size and forecast 2020-2024

Key leading countries

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200325005563/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/