Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 25.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
+++ Erneut MEGA-GOLDFUND veröffentlicht +++
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YJQ2 ISIN: US0846707026 Ticker-Symbol: BRYN 
Tradegate
25.03.20
21:59 Uhr
166,96 Euro
+0,84
+0,51 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC CL B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC CL B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
165,72
166,88
22:37
165,72
166,96
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC CL B Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC CL B166,96+0,51 %