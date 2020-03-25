VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2020 / XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (CSE:XPHY) (FSE:4XT) (OTC PINK:XPHYF) ("XPhyto" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that an exclusive infectious disease advisory agreement (the "Agreement") has been signed between XPhyto and Prof. Dr. Wolfgang Eisenreich. Prof. Dr. Eisenreich brings a unique and highly relevant set of skills to the XPhyto team and represents a swift and expanding investment on the part of the Company in the field of infectious disease, particularly COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2)."I look forward to working with the XPhyto group of companies, especially if we can make a positive impact on the current coronavirus situation and any other potential pandemic threats," said Prof. Dr. Eisenreich. "I believe my scientific expertise and that of my team can add value to the task of better understanding how these viruses interact with human cells and ultimately to the development of clinical products."Prof. Dr. Eisenreich leads a research group at the Department of Chemistry, Technical University of Munich and the Central NMR Analytics Facility at Garching. He has over 20 years of experience in the study of metabolic pathways and signaling cascades as they relate to pathogen and host cell interactions. Prof. Dr. Eisenreich's most recent work has focused on analysis and delineation of intracellular pathogenic bacteria and host cell interactions using innovative stable isotope labelling and profiling methodologies (NMR- and MS-based metabolomics). His technology driven analysis is a powerful tool in the study of pathogen and host cell interactions with a focus on host cell response. Prof Dr. Eisenreich's work on metabolic adaptation between intracellular pathogens and their host cells was awarded the Max-von-Pettenkofer Prize in 2015. He and his team are well suited for the molecular analysis of coronavirus infections and related drug target identification and validation."The addition of Prof. Dr. Eisenreich and his unique skill set complements XPhyto's infectious disease initiatives by potentially expediting the identification of specific targets for use in a rapid coronavirus detection platform and may play a role in the validation of natural anti-viral therapeutic agents, both announced by XPhyto on March 20, 2020," said Hugh Rogers, CEO of XPhyto.About XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.XPhyto is a biotechnology and next-generation cannabis company focused on formulation, clinical validation, and European imports, distribution and sales. XPhyto's 100% owned subsidiary, Vektor Pharma TF GmbH, a German narcotics manufacturer, importer and researcher has expertise in the design, testing and manufacture of thin film drug delivery systems, particularly transdermal patches and sub-lingual (oral) strips. Vektor also holds a number of narcotics licences issued by the German Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM), including import and manufacturing permits, as well as EU GMP lab certification. XPhyto's 100% owned German subsidiary, Bunker Pflanzenextrakte GmbH, has been granted a unique German cannabis cultivation and extraction licence for scientific purposes by BfArM. Bunker has two exclusive R&D collaboration agreements with the Technical University of Munich, Chair of beverage and brewing technology and the Faculty of Chemistry. XPhyto is pursuing additional opportunities in Europe including commercial cannabis cultivation, processing, manufacturing, import, and distribution. In Canada, two exclusive 5-year engagements with the Faculty of Pharmacy at a major Canadian university provide certified extraction, isolation, and formulation facilities, drug research and development expertise, as well as commercial analytical testing capability. XPhyto signed a supply, import and distribution agreement for cannabis oils and isolates with one of the largest, highest quality, and lowest cost cannabis cultivators in the world.For further information, please contact:Hugh RogersCEO & Director+1.780.818.6422info@xphyto.comwww.xphyto.comWolfgang ProbstDirector+49 8331 9948 122info@bunker-ppd.dewww.xphyto.comForward looking statementsThis news release includes statements containing forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities law ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "develop," "plan," "continue," "expect," "project," "intend," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "potential," "propose" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur, and in this release include the statement regarding the Company's goal of building an industry leading medical cannabis company. Forward-looking statements are only predictions based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including: that the Company may not succeed in developing any commercial products; that the sale of any products may not be a viable business; that the Company may be unable to scale its business; product liability risks; product regulatory risk; frequent changes to cannabis regulations in Europe, Canada and elsewhere; general economic conditions; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; currency risks; competition; international risks; and other risks beyond the Company's control. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.