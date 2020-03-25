Educational forum iAmAffiliate is Paving the Way for People Looking to Learn How to Earn Money with Affiliate Marketing

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2020 / With the current problems in our world, the popularity of working from home is growing very fast. Freelancing and earning commission from promoting other people's products and services through paid advertising is a major opportunity.





The work-at-home space is now offering a whole lot of possibilities in digital marketing, content creation, entertainment, and e-commerce! Almost every profession under the sun has opened up to the potential of freelance and "Work from Home' models of work.

More importantly, with the wide penetration of the Internet, individuals from various professional spectrums are now exploring the opportunity to learn the art of promoting Cost-Per-Acquisition offers through paid advertising on platforms like Facebook, Google, Taboola, Outbrain and other paid traffic sources. More and more people are joining the ranks of affiliate marketers; a very exciting career opportunity that doesn't require anyone to travel to and from an office and can be done from home.

Affiliate marketing and Digital Advertisement are two of the most popular spaces, where most freelancers are foraying into. These are easily the hottest trends in the Freelance space at the moment. While large companies are hiring remote freelancers to promote their brand, many individuals are also looking to indulge in this space. Having said that, it is not as easy as it seems. There are a number of nuances and best practices that once must follow, in order to make bucks by freelancing as an affiliate marketer. The question is, are there enough skilled Online Marketing freelancers?

iAmAffiliate is an educational forum that is addressing this supply-demand scenario. It is creating a community of skilled freelancers by providing detailed tutorial packages on money-making affiliate marketing tips, paid advertising techniques, Online traffic generation skills and much more. It is basically paving the way for hundreds of freelancers to ramp up their skills and earn a consistent living by working from home.





More about iAmAffiliate

The platform provides a unique learning experience to its users by providing them unlimited access to well-structured tutorials and real-time case studies. iAmAffiliate also allows its users to interact with fellow-users through "Follow Along Campaigns' and learn and help each other. The case study based approach is particularly beneficial as it exposes learners to the mistakes as well as best practices of some of the most profit-making freelance campaigns.

iAmAffiliate is useful for both freelancers and businesses

iAmAffiliate is addressing both sides of the spectrum by making itself accessible to both learners as well as freelance-seekers.

While individuals can learn the art of Affiliate Marketing and Digital Campaigns, businesses can expand their workforce by collaborating with skilled freelancers on the platform. iAmAffiliate basically offers its platform in two forms - Individual Member Access and Company Member Access. You can know more about each of these packages in detail here.

Within a very short period of time, the iAmAffiliate platform has garnered more than 700 members and has worked with prominent industry players like ZeroPark, Media500, RedTrack, AdsBabe, Banners&Landers and Transey

Hence, if you are looking to learn the intricacies of Performance Marketing and generate good income from your work; iAmAffiliate will surely help hone your skills, and show the path towards a stable income opportunity by working from home.

Important Links

Signup Link: https://www.iamaffiliate.com/amember/signup?utm_source=yahoo&utm_medium=news-releaseq&utm_campaign=3-24-2020

Website: https://www.iamaffiliate.com/?utm_source=yahoo&utm_medium=news-releaseq&utm_campaign=3-24-2020

Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/iamaffiliate/

CONTACT:

Name: iAmAffiliate

Email: webmaster@iamaffiliate.com

Website: https://www.iamaffiliate.com

SOURCE: iAmAffiliate

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/582573/Educational-forum-iAmAffiliate-is-Paving-the-Way-for-People-Looking-to-Learn-How-to-Earn-Money-with-Affiliate-Marketing