Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2020) - Silver Dragon Resources Inc. (OTC Pink: SDRG) (the "Company") announced today that it has appointed John M. Fife ("Mr. Fife") as President and Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") replacing Marc Hazout, who has elected to step down from the President and CEO roles but remain on the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board"). Mr. Fife was also appointed as the Company's Secretary.

In addition, the Board increased the size of the Board from three directors to seven directors and appointed Mr. Fife, Cameron Fife, Karl Fife and Juan Xu as directors to fill the vacancies created by the increase in the size of the Board.

Following these appointments, Silver Dragon's Board of Directors is made up of seven directors.

About Silver Dragon

Silver Dragon Resources Inc. is a mining and metal company focused on the exploration, acquisition, development and operation of gold and silver mines in proven mining districts globally. Silver Dragon's objective is to acquire mining assets that contain promising exploration targets, have highly leveraged, out-of-the-money deposits, and/or are producing properties with significant untapped exploration potential. For more information, please visit the Company's website at: www.silverdragonresources.com (available in Chinese).

"Safe-Harbor" Statement: This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company may not be realized. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially.

