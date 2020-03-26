Imperium pr: Imperium Group Shares Top Entrepreneurs Who Give Advice on Growing a Business Amid Financial Markets in Turmoil

NEW YORK / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2020 / ?The coronavirus pandemic has spanned across 200 countries and has infected over 400,000 people. With Wall Street in turmoil, here are a number of top entrepreneurs that have provided insight on how to successfully operate:

Taylor Cummings, CEO, Gen Z E-Commerce

Dropshipping expert, Taylor Cummings (@ecomtaylor) has unique tactics and techniques that give him an edge over the competition and those tactics have helped him build multiple 7 figure online stores. In August 2019 Taylor Cummings was down to the last $800 in his bank account and managed to turn it into over $100,000 in less than three months. Since then his skills have strengthened and he looks to make a mark in 2020. Being 19 years old, Taylor Cummings is a member of Generation Z. He started his mentoring agency Gen Z E-Commerce to teach like-minded individuals how to dropship successfully in 2020. This course is limited to 50 members and will be released on April 5. You can pre-register for that course here:

http://www.genzecommerce.com/gen-z-ecom-pre-registration

Marc Narrie, CEO Buddha Beans

Marc Narrie runs a CBD/CBG infused coffee company based out of Los Angeles called Buddha Beans (staygrounded). Although it started off small, the company is growing rapidly and is trying to keep up with demand even in the current economic fiasco by trying to hire new quality people.

Buddha Beans is currently sold in over hundreds of stores across 26 states and has over hundreds of additional online customers who buy directly and are subscribed to buy every month. Buddha Beans is also capable of doing custom orders with higher quantities of CBD/CBG and/or different flavors of coffee as the standard beans are Mexican, Ethiopian, Colombian, and Burundi.

Allen 'Blue' Semerjian of LA Fav Farms

Allen 'Blue' Semerjian was born and raised in Los Angeles, Allen Semerjian believes "A lifestyle is a terrible thing to waste." Based on this notion, he has built a business empire that exudes the true meaning of lifestyle. Allen's strong foundational background in business and insatiable desire to achieve his goals has paved the way to success. No investors. No assistance. No paid to advertise. Allen is the epitome of a lifestyle-based entrepreneur.

Trevor Crowley

Trevor Cowley is a husband and father that is passionate about business. Trevor has been a serial entrepreneur since 2013 and now is the co-owner of 5 different companies and feels fortunate to have business partners that he also considers to be his best friends. In 2019, Trevor and his partners broke the 10 million a year in revenue mark and still growing. Trevor believes his company will force other accounting firms to dramatically step up their game to keep up with the level of service Easier Accounting is providing.

Angela Gallo

Angela Gallo, also known as Angel Phoenix, is a poet, philosopher and public speaker. She started her first business when she was 16 years old and since then, she continuously explored entrepreneurial endeavors. She grew her business to half a million in 4 years. She has a top-charting podcast that is constantly changing and always blowing it out of the water with reviews.

David Schloss

Schloss is an online entrepreneur who began marketing in 2007 from his college apartment. His business, Convert ROI, enables businesses to succeed by taking complicated social ad plans and seamlessly turning them into easy-to-follow revenue-producing campaigns. He manages over $2.5mil per month in paid advertising via Facebook and Instagram.

Joe Du Bey is the CEO and Co-Founder at Eden

Joe Du Bey is the CEO and Co-Founder at Eden, a Workplace Management Platform used by over 1,000 companies. Eden launched in 2015 and has grown revenue at an average of 20% per month over its first 50 months. Eden has raised over $40 million from leading investors such as Y Combinator, Fifth Wall Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, and more. Eden has been featured in many publications including Business Insider, TechCrunch, and Forbes.

Bella Verita

Bella Verita has been selling since she was 8-years-old. She's taken that natural ability to build a multiple 7 figure real estate company and become a #1 business broker in the state of Nevada. She also became a top income earner in a network marketing organization at the tender age of 19. Some may say she has sales in her soul. Her passion to help others thrive in the area of sales in order to grow, scale and serve more people has transformed well-known companies like the Boss Babe Empire.

Voltaire Pabustan is the CEO of Kaizen Sigma LLC

Voltaire Pabustan is the CEO of Kaizen Sigma LLC. He has gotten some of their clients onto major publications and TV shows. They've built out brands from the ground up and have worked with a lot of small businesses and multiplied their ROI a thousand-fold. For example, they were able to achieve a 4,000%+ ROI for a local restaurant through a multichannel advertising campaign. Aside from that, they were also able to generate 52 new customers to a specialty bridal shop, which resulted in campaign revenue of over $15,000.

Kharen Minasian

Kharen Minasian is one to look out for because he has helped Lab916 successfully launch dozens of brands all over the world with no hiccups. Kharen and his partner companies now provide the Amazon edge by not only utilizing Amazon traffic but a large network of over 300M Facebook Followers to drive massive traffic. Kharen is looking towards the future to teach and build the next greatest class of Amazon marketers.

VEWC

VEWC is a large company that should be recognized because they've innovated in their industry. Be leveraging the flexibility of security tokens, companies are finding that different components of a company's value can now become liquid, tradable, and investable.

Richard Buettner

Richard Buettner teaches people to leverage for success, both in personal life and in business. Born on June 14, 1994, in Egeln, Germany, Buettner grew up as a competitive child. When he was 16, Buettner was introduced to the Law of Attraction/Vibration and utilized it for his future success.

David William Fabi

David William Fabi is an Orthopedic Surgeon; entering the motivational speaking industry, and always looking to enter other industries. He is the creator of FABMVMNT enriching lives and inspiring the world to be FAB, Motivated, Victorious, Magnificent, Noble and Tenacious.

Kosi Stobbs

Kosi Stobbs is the CEO of Specific Mechanical Systems and the Director of Property Owl Investment Solutions. As a teenager, he worked at Burger King to support himself for college. He graduated at the age of 22 where he also bought his first property. He dreamed of helping and inspiring other troubled youth to find another way and now is the owner of over 10 properties by the age of 30.

