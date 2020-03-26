Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2020) - Fusion Gold Ltd. (TSXV: FML.P) ("Fusion" or the "Company"), announces that it has extended the time for completion of the qualifying transaction described in its news release on December 24, 2019 with Battery Mineral Resources Corp ("Battery").

In light of current market conditions, the parties have entered into an amendment to the Definitive Agreement to (1) extend the deadline to complete the Transaction from April 30, 2020 to May 31, 2020 and (2) reduce the condition that Battery completes a private placement for aggregate proceeds of at least $5 million to at least $4 million. The Company is pleased to confirm that Battery has met this condition and has raised an aggregate of $4.6 million to date.

On December 23, 2019, the Company entered into definitive amalgamation agreement (the "Definitive Agreement") with Battery, 1234525 B.C. Ltd., a newly incorporated wholly-owned subsidiary of Fusion ("Fusion Subco"), and Weston Energy LLC ("Weston"). Pursuant to the Definitive Agreement, Battery and Fusion Subco will amalgamate, shareholders of Battery will exchange their shares of Battery for shares of Fusion on a one-for-one basis (on a post-Consolidation basis (as defined below)) and Battery will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fusion (the "Transaction").

In connection with the Transaction, Fusion intends to consolidate its common shares on a 2:1 basis (the "Consolidation"). In addition, on closing of the Transaction, Fusion will change its name to "Battery Mineral Resources Inc." or such other similar name as Battery may direct and which is acceptable to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") and other applicable regulatory authorities.

As previously disclosed, Fusion is a "capital pool company" and it is intended that the Transaction, when completed, will constitute the "qualifying transaction" of Fusion for the purposes of Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies of the Exchange.

Additional information concerning the Transaction, Battery, Fusion, Weston and the resulting issuer is provided in its news releases dated December 9, 2019 and December 24, 2019, and will be provided in a filing statement to be filed in connection with the Transaction, which will be available under Fusion's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

In accordance with the policies of the Exchange, the Fusion common shares are currently halted from trading and will remain so until such time as the Exchange determines, which, depending on the policies of the Exchange, may not occur until completion of the Transaction.

