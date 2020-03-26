The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day 26.03.2020

Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 26.03.2020



TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP



CA 2CKA XFRA US12562Y1001 CK HUTCHISON HLDGS ADR 1 EQ01 EQU EUR N

CA 23E2 XFRA US2826443010 EKSO BIONICS HLDGS DL-001 EQ01 EQU EUR N

CA RJR1 XFRA US85916J4094 STEREOTAXIS DL-,01 EQ01 EQU EUR N

