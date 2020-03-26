Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 26.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
+++ Erneut MEGA-GOLDFUND veröffentlicht +++
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0DJ6J ISIN: DE000A0DJ6J9 Ticker-Symbol: S92 
Xetra
25.03.20
17:35 Uhr
23,940 Euro
+0,580
+2,48 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
ÖkoDAX
DAX International Mid 100
SDAX
GEX
1-Jahres-Chart
SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,200
24,740
25.03.
24,500
24,940
07:54
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SMA SOLAR
SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG23,940+2,48 %