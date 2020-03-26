Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Share Buy-Back Programme

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR TO U.S. PERSONS

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.

("Weiss Korea" or "the Company")

(a closed-ended investment schemeincorporated with limited liability

under the laws of Guernsey with registration number56535)

LEI 213800GXKGJVWN3BF511

Share Buy-Back Programme

26 March 2020

At the Company's last annual general meeting on 25 July 2019 (the "AGM"), Weiss Korea shareholders granted the Company a general buy-back authority of up to 40% of the Company's issued share capital.

The Company is about to go into a closed period due to its Annual results for the twelve months ended 31 December 2019. These results will be published on or around 28 April 2020. The Company has appointed N+1 Singer Advisory LLP to manage an irrevocable programme during the closed period (the "Closed Period Buy-Back Programme") to buy-back ordinary shares within certain pre-set parameters. The Closed Period Buy-Back Programme will commence today and will run until the end of the closed period, being the date of publication of the Company's Annual Report for the twelve months ended 31 December 2019, unless completed earlier.

Any shares purchased in the Closed Period Buy-Back Programme will count towards the Company's general buy-back authority of 40% of the Company's issued share capital, as approved at the Company's AGM.

Weiss Korea confirms that it currently has no inside information.

