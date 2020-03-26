Metalloinvest Finance Designated Activity Company (IRSH) Metalloinvest Finance Designated Activity Company: Metalloinvest declares dividends 26-March-2020 / 09:33 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Metalloinvest declares dividends Moscow, Russia - 26 March 2020 - Metalloinvest, a leading global iron ore and HBI producer and supplier, and one of the regional producers of high-quality steel, has announced its dividends in the amount of 78.5 billion roubles. Pavel Mitrofanov, Chairman of the Finance, Budget and Strategy Committee of the Board of Directors, commented: "Based on 12 months of 2019 results and Net Debt/EBITDA ratio of 1.49x as of 31 December 2019, the shareholders of Metalloinvest made a decision to pay out the dividends in the total amount of 78.5 billion roubles, most of which will be returned to the Company for the settlement of the intragroup transactions." # # # # For further information, please contact: Artem Lavrischev Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Ratings E: ir@ metalloinvest.com [1] T: +7 (495) 981-55-55, ext. 7243 Anton Troshin Director of Corporate Communications Department E: pr@metalloinvest.com T: +7 (495) 981-55-55, ext. 7629 Metalloinvest is a leading global iron ore and merchant HBI producer and supplier, and one of the regional producers of high-quality steel. The Company has the world's second-largest measured iron ore reserve base and is one of the lowest-cost iron ore producers. Metalloinvest is wholly controlled by HC USM LLC, the main beneficiary is Alisher Usmanov (49%). ISIN: XS0918297382 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: IRSH Sequence No.: 54728 EQS News ID: 1005875 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: mailto:ir@metalloinvest.com

