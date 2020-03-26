Press release, 26 March 2020 SBAB's Annual Report 2019 published *********************************** SBAB Bank AB (publ) (SBAB) has today published the following information on its website: ? Annual Report 2019 (including Sustainability Report) ? Capital Adequacy and Risk Management Report 2019 (Pillar 3 of the Basel regulations) ? Green Bonds Impact Report 2019 All reports can be found at sbab.se/ir. Enclosures: Annual Report 2019, Capital Adequacy and Risk Management Report 2019 (Pillar 3 of the Basel regulations) & Green Bonds Impact Report 2019. For further information, please contact: Erik Wennergren, Press- and Public Relations Officer, SBAB Phone: +46724 51 79 37 E-mail: erik.wennergren@sbab.se Document: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=SDGATIIUAT [1] Document title: SBAB Annual Report 2019 Document: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=QDPOWRAQNX [2] Document title: Capital Adequacy and Risk Management Report 2019 (Pillar 3 of the Basel regulations) Document: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=SLAKFASAYC [3] Document title: Green Bonds Impact Report 2019 Document: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=DBSDTRTOYF [4] Document title: PDF version of press release Language: English Company: SBAB Bank AB (publ). Box 4209 171 04 Solna Sweden Phone: 08- 614 43 00 E-mail: erik.wennergren@sbab.se Internet: www.sbab.se ISIN: DK0030034343 EQS News ID: 1007401 SBAB Bank AB (publ). / 60 Annual report/ annual accounts Dissemination of a Swedish Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement EQS News Service 1007401 2020-03-26 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d8fced7a7d9c7d3659ab2d4be7beb14b&application_id=1007401&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=9d807450d87c345c309a9639c8415d5d&application_id=1007401&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d0a830cc56c87acbca70937858867a65&application_id=1007401&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=4b4ec25e0358e5e386c49bee47b5b0f0&application_id=1007401&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

