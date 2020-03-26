Press release, 26 March 2020 SCBC's Annual Report 2019 published AB Sveriges Säkerstallda Obligationer (publ) (Swedish Covered Bond Corporation - SCBC) has today published the following information on its website: · Annual Report 2019 · Capital Adequacy and Risk Management Report 2019 (Pillar 3 of the Basel regulations) All reports can be found at sbab.se/ir [1]. Enclosure: Annual Report 2019 & Capital Adequacy and Risk Management Report 2019 (Pillar 3 of the Basel regulations) For further information, please contact: Erik Wennergren, Press- and Public Relations Officer, SBAB Phone: +46724 51 79 37 E-mail: erik.wennergren@sbab.se Document: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=FYGCORQRXE [2] Document title: SCBC Annual Report 2019 Document: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=NTLTAJTTXV [3] Document title: Capital Adequacy and Risk Management Report 2019 (Pillar 3 of the Basel regulations) Document: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=NHBLJHUYGY [4] Document title: PDF version of press release Language: English Company: SCBC Sweden EQS News ID: 1007381 SCBC / Annual Report Dissemination of a Swedish Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement EQS News Service 1007381 2020-03-26 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3b80997130b195caf0df6fe0b573fdce&application_id=1007381&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=98b89b75d1c6bfea1e5c18bdb017135c&application_id=1007381&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=adc2159c9c07384ccc95ea6633dfd4d6&application_id=1007381&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=4af29c0a8da993a46a455f681f5e4a34&application_id=1007381&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

March 26, 2020 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)