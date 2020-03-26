Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 26.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 620440 ISIN: DE0006204407 Ticker-Symbol: KU2 
Xetra
26.03.20
09:04 Uhr
26,900 Euro
-2,000
-6,92 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
KUKA AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KUKA AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,100
28,700
08:09
27,500
28,250
09:24