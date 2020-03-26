

AUGSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Kuka AG (KUKAY.PK, KUKAF.PK) reported that its fiscal 2019 EBIT grew significantly to 47.8 million euros from 34.3 million euros, prior year. The EBIT margin increased to 1.5% from 1.1%.



Fiscal 2019 sales revenues decreased slightly by 1.5% to 3.19 billion euros. Volume of orders received declined by 3.5%. The Robotics business segment orders were down 13.3%.



'We improved our free cash flow by more than 200 million euros compared to 2018. We are in positive territory here for the first time since 2015,' said CEO Peter Mohnen.



KUKA expects the market environment to remain difficult in 2020, a situation that will be worsened by the coronavirus crisis. Over the next three years, the company is planning to invest around 500 million euros in research and development.



