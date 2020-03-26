AirConsole Releases New Game With Video Chat Feature To Support Social Distancing During Coronavirus Crisis

AirConsole Releases New Games With Video Chat Feature To Support Social Distancing During Coronavirus Crisis

AirConsole, the leading platform for casual games, is launching a new game mode that lets friends play together over video chat. This allows players to keep safe without losing the social aspect to the AirConsole gaming experience.

ZURICH, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With infection rates only slowing down very gradually in many parts of the world, it has become clear that the prescribed social distancing and self isolation have become paramount in this combat against the Coronavirus.

AirConsole is a cloud based video game console that can be accessed with any computer. It uses smartphones as gamepads to play over 150 casual games. AirConsole is ideal for families, partners or roommates. Although the company is currently reporting record-breaking user numbers, the team wanted to further adjust its offering based on the demand at hand:

"Our vision has always been to be a social experience that connects people together in front of the same screen using modern technology to recreate the console atmosphere of our childhood" says Andrin von Rechenberg, CEO and Founder of AirConsole.

"Today in these challenging times, it is crucial for us to adapt AirConsole to keep it social, while also keeping it safe. We want to provide joy and fun to those that are isolated at home and look for activities to pass time with friends online."

The former Googler and his tech team spent day and night to create a new screen sharing feature. Anyone can connect and play together from different living rooms by using a screen sharing concept well known from the video chat applications such as Google Hangouts, Skype and Zoom.

At a time where Zoom has become a popular place to spend time with your family and friends, AirConsole goes one step further in providing entertainment to people that wish to do more than just talk to each other.

"Our daily active user base has grown over 500% in just a few days - we understand that it is also our duty to provide our social experience differently" says AirConsole COO Anthony Cliquot. "We don't want to encourage our users to get out of their houses to meet up with their friends. Safety comes first. People can now play with each other directly from their living rooms and spend time together while upholding social distancing guidelines."

Playing AirConsole with your friends even if they are not around, was made easy:

Download the AirConsole App from Apple's AppStore or Google Play. Open www.airconsole.com on your desktop browser, connect your smartphone as the gamepad by entering the provided code Tell your friends to go to www.airconsole.com/join and use the same code and you can start playing together via screen sharing.

Earlier this month, AirConsole made its platform and its 150 games free of charge in support for the millions of people being placed in lockdown across the world. While fun and joy are not exactly remedies, AirConsole hopes to help people find entertainment and distraction from the widespread pandemic concerns.

The AirConsole Promotional Code, "919 2020" can still be redeemed until March 31st.

For more information go to www.airconsole.com/corona

About AirConsole

AirConsole has been established in 2015 in Zurich, Switzerland. Founded by Ex-Google Tech-Lead and ETH Zurich Alumnus Andrin von Rechenberg, the company quickly rose to fame by overcoming the previously unsolved challenge of latency when playing cloud-based games. More than 4,500 developers globally have co-created games that have been published on AirConsole, which in return have been consumed by more than 6 million players from 190+ countries.

