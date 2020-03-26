

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's economic confidence weakened to the lowest in seven years in March, data from the National Institute of Economic Research showed on Thursday.



The economic tendency indicator fell to 92.4 in March from 98.7 in February. This was the weakest reading since May 2013.



The consumer confidence decreased to 89.6 in March from 98.5 in the prior month. This was the lowest since December 2012.



The manufacturing industry fell to 100.7 in March from 104.4 in the preceding month.



The retail trade confidence index decreased to 104.9 in March and the measure of construction morale declined 99.7.



