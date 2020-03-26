

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Daily Mail & General Trust Plc (DMGT.L) reported that, from a financial perspective, trading for the first five months of the financial year was in line with its expectations, but the impact of COVID-19 is likely to affect the business adversely. The Group has decided to suspend the guidance.



For the five month Group trading to 29 February 2020, DMGT Group revenue was up 3% on an underlying basis, in line with expectations. Revenue declined 3%, on a reported basis.



Paul Zwillenberg, CEO, said: 'I am confident that the Group's diversified portfolio and strong financial position, with more than 700 million pounds of cash and bank facilities available, will enable us to withstand a sustained period of global economic uncertainty and continue to invest through the cycle.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DAILY MAIL-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de