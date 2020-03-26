

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - International Public Partnership Lid (INPP.L) reaffirmed that the operational performance of its investment portfolio continues.



The Covid-19 pandemic has, to date, had no material impact on the Company's cashflow from its investment portfolio. However, the company noted that the Covid-19 pandemic is unprecedented and its full impact on the Company over time cannot be ascertained at this time.



The company noted that there are a range of contingent risks stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic. These include staff shortages and supply chain breakdowns and similar risks. The company will continue to monitor and where possible take action to avoid or mitigate the consequence of any such impacts on its portfolio.



The company believes that its investments benefit from a range of protective mechanisms to mitigate the consequences of adverse events. These include contractual and regulatory mechanisms together with project insurances.



However, the company notes that even where these mitigants apply they may not work in 'real time' which might result in changes to the currently assumed profile and/or timing of cash receipts by the Company from specifically affected assets.



John Stares will retire from the Board with effect from 31 March 2020 and, as previously announced, John Whittle will retire from the Board at the 2020 AGM.



The company noted that its final results for the year ending 31 December 2019 have been postponed due to the request by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Financial Reporting Council for all listed companies to delay the issuance of preliminary results for at least two weeks.



