The coronavirus pandemic is having wide-ranging effects on the general trading environment and Walker Greenbank has announced the steps it is taking in response. Manufacturing facilities are temporarily being closed, but the company is still currently able to support customers and sales through carried inventory levels. Consistent with others, actions being taken to preserve business cash and operate within existing banking facilities look sensible. The company has withdrawn financial guidance and, apart from FY20, our estimates have been removed.

