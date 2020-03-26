While the world's climate negotiators dither, the post Covid-19 world could see their efforts overtaken - but only if policymakers are bold enough to take the opportunity to offer truly green fiscal stimulus packages to get us through the crisis. Felicia Jackson, from the center for sustainable finance of the School of Oriental and African Studies at the University of London, gives her thoughts here.The economic aftermath of the impact of Covid-19 could be far worse than the virus itself. With people self-isolating and schools closed, a shutdown of the hospitality, entertainment, travel and non-food ...

