Valmet to supply a hard nip sizer to Asia Paper Manufacturing in the Republic of Korea

Valmet Oyj's press release on March 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. EET



Valmet will supply a new sizing section with a hard nip sizer to Asia Paper Manufacturing at Sihwa Mill in the Republic of Korea. The main target for the rebuild of paper machine PM 1 is to increase strength properties of produced container and gypsum board grades. The start-up of the rebuilt paper machine is scheduled for the second half of 2021.

The order is included in Valmet's orders received of the first quarter 2020. The value of the order will not be disclosed. The total value of an order of this type is typically around EUR 5-10 million.

"Valmet was able to offer technical advantages to produce high quality gypsum and testliner board grades with low raw material cost. We were able to get proof for those targets as we run pilot trials at Valmet's Paper Technology Centerin Finland. We also visited a reference mill, which has an OptiSizer Hard sizer. It is important to have a supplier who we can trust and who has a good reputation," says Kyoung-Taek Lee, Vice Mill Manager of Asia Paper.

"We came up with a solution where the customer is able to reduce basic weight without sacrificing strength properties. Asia Paper was very interested in a non-contact starch application method for recycled board because it reduces the wear of consumables, and thus improves time efficiency of the machine. There is no competing technology at the moment," says Kwon Tae-Yeon, Sales Manager, Valmet.

Technical details of the delivery

Valmet's delivery will include an OptiSizer Hardsizer with hard nip and spray application, a TurnFloatweb turning device, surface size preparation and supply systems, Valmet DNAmachine control and Valmet IQquality control systems.

Compared to conventional sizer, OptiSizer Hard has a pair of hard covered nip rolls. Starch is sprayed on the nip rolls. In addition to increased surface strength, OptiSizer Hard improves also the internal strength values of produced board. Starch is dosed in the roll nip with higher nip pressure, which increases the density of fibers. This leads into better strength properties.

"Asia Paper is expecting a lot of product quality improvement based on Valmet's new technology and wishes to continue good cooperation with Valmet for further development," says Dong-Kyu Kim, Production Manager of Asia Paper.

The 5,900-mm-wide (wire) PM 1 produces testliner and gypsum board grades with a basis weight range of 80-300 g/m2. The design speed of the new parts will be 850 m/min. The daily design capacity will be approximately 1,100 tonnes depending on the produced grade.

Information about the customer Asia Paper

Since its foundation in 1958, Asia Paper Mfg. Co., Ltd. has specialized in the production of kraft paper, gypsum linerboards and testliner. Asia Paper is highly regarded in Korea, not only as the country's first industrial enterprise, but also for the high quality of its products and modern production processes.

VALMET

Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:

Jaesung Eom, Director, South Korea region, Valmet, tel. +82 1099 0036 91

Vesa Ahvenniemi, Product Sales Manager, Board and Paper Mills, Valmet, tel. +358 40 595 7673

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2019 were approximately EUR 3.5 billion. Our more than 13,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more www.valmet.com, www.twitter.com/valmetglobal

Processing of personal data